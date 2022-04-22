Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Supreme Court will soon decide a Fifth Amendment-related case over whether a person accused of a crime can seek relief if a law enforcement officer failed to recite Miranda warnings, the Washington Examiner reported.

Justices on Wednesday heard arguments in the case Vega v. Tekoh, which calls to question whether a person may state a claim for relief against a law enforcement officer “simply on an officer’s failure to provide the warnings prescribed” in Miranda v. Arizona, the landmark 1966 decision that protects the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The case surrounds a procedural dispute stemming from a law enforcement officer’s failure to recite Miranda warnings to a California hospital worker, Terence Tekoh, who was accused of sexually assaulting a patient in 2014.

