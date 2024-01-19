Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT WORTH, Texas – A man delivering firewood to a residence in Fort Worth was beaten to death by a naked suspect who used the logs as a weapon, according to court documents.

Scotty Jackson, 51, was identified as the victim. He was found dead in the front yard of a home in Fort Worth Saturday night. He suffered “severe blunt trauma” to the head and neck, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing court documents.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Christantus Omondi. He was renting a room at an Airbnb nearby and is now in jail facing murder charges, according to the news outlet.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Wendover Drive in Fort Worth Saturday evening in freezing weather after multiple people called police regarding an assault.

Upon arrival, officers found Jackson dead in the front yard with “severe blunt force trauma” to the head and neck.

Jackson was hired by the homeowner to deliver firewood as local temperatures became frigid. He arrived and was unloading the logs when he was approached by a naked man — later identified as Omondi — whose actions were described as belligerent and extremely violent, according to the homeowner who spoke with the local news outlet, but did not want to be identified.

The arrest affidavit revealed Omondi was renting a room at an Airbnb nearby on the same street.

The homeowner who hired Jackson to deliver the firewood described the encounter he had with the suspect.

“This naked man is three inches from my face, holding a key up to me yelling at me that I was on his property. He never wants to see me again. I should leave,” the homeowner recalled. “Scott then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’”

Omondi then pushed the homeowner and struck Jackson with a piece of wood repeatedly and eventually dumped a wheelbarrow on him, according to the man.

Omondi then chased the homeowner into his house before returning to Jackson and beating him with the logs until he was dead, according to additional witnesses and video surveillance.

“Fully believe with my whole heart that he was out to murder both of us,” the homeowner told FOX 4.

Once the deadly attack was over, Omondi returned to the Airbnb where he was staying and threatened a woman renting another room in the same home who was doing laundry, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman said Omondi was hollering at her, and saying,” I’ll beat your a**. I’m going to f*** you up,” while trying to force his way into her room. She managed to get to safety inside a bathroom, where he also attempted to force entry, until police arrived, FOX News reported.

Police confronted the naked man, who was described as “non-compliant and aggressive.” As officers directed Omondi to exit the house, he came out yelling. Ultimately, police deployed a Taser on the suspect and took him into custody.

According to neighbors, Omondi had recently rented a room at the Airbnb just a few days prior to the fatal attack on Jackson.

Jackson’s daughter, Kasey DeLeon, feared something was wrong Saturday evening when her father failed to return home, FOX 4 reported.

“I remember telling my boyfriend, ‘Something is wrong. My dad always calls me,’” she said.

“I’ll never be able to call my dad again. I’ll never be able to see him. At this moment, I have so much hate and so much anger,” DeLeon said. “I just hope that justice is served. That’s all I want for my dad.”

Omondi, who has a criminal history, was booked at the Tarrant County Correction Center on the charge of murder. He is also facing charges originating from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault of a security officer and obstruction. His bond was set at $312,000.