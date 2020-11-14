schoolteacher

Schoolteacher arrested after mysterious roadside shooting leads to death of her son

November 14, 2020
'What have I done…this is not real,' she told two people

by Law Officer
November 14, 2020
in Investigations, News
schoolteacher

RIESEL, Texas – Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39, who’s accused of shooting her teenage son to death Monday morning as she drove him to school in Riesel, encountered two people near the Riesel Square after the shooting and told them her son needed help and was “with her mother in heaven,” an affidavit released Tuesday afternoon says.

“What have I done…this is not real,” she told the two people, the affidavit says.

Later, under questioning about what happened, “she would respond by sobbing, saying ‘I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to,’” the affidavit says.

Hunt is held in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond charged with murder, KWTX reported.

After a passerby spotted the suspicious circumstances and the white Hyundai minivan along the roadside, police found Garrett Hunt, 17, inside, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

“When law enforcement found the vehicle, all the doors were closed, the windows were rolled up, and the vehicle was running,” the affidavit says.

Investigators located multiple .40 caliber cartridge cases on the ground on the driver’s side of the minivan and found a .40 caliber pistol inside the vehicle along with a spare magazine.

According to the affidavit, Hunt picked up her son from his father and was supposed to take him to school and drop him off.

No one else was in the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Even as the investigation moves forward, the motive for the shooting remains a mystery, KWTX reported.

“At this point we don’t have a motive, we don’t know what happened, we don’t know what led up to this, it’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine, what caused this,” McLennan County Sheriff McNamara said.

“We just don’t know at this point.”

“It’s a very sad, tragic situation, I don’t know how else to describe it,” he said.

“We’re going to be working overtime trying to sort this one out.”

The family recently moved to the area, authorities said earlier.

The teenager wasn’t enrolled in Riesel schools, but sources say he may have been on his way to attend his first day at Riesel High School.

Riesel ISD was aware of the homicide.

“We have been working with Riesel PD on this matter and the person in question had not started school here. We will cooperate fully with the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” Superintendent Brandon Cope said in an email Monday.

Waco ISD confirmed Hunt was a first-year teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School and taught fifth grade social studies and science.

She’s previously worked for the Andrews ISD, they said.

A search revealed she has no previous criminal record.

WISD said Hunt will be given the opportunity to resign. If not, they will terminate her probationary contract.

She is currently on suicide watch at McLennan County Jail.

 

Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.
