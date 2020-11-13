HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A man who works as a deputy coroner investigating suspicious deaths is facing a murder charge in South Carolina.

Deputy Horry County Coroner Christopher Dontell, 37, is one of two individuals who have been arrested in the disappearance and death of Gregory Rice, 46, near Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

The other is Meagan Marie Jackson, a 35-year-old woman, who is the mother of four of Rice’s children, WMBF-TV reported after interviewing Rice’s brother. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said he learned Dontell would be questioned by police in connection with Rice’s disappearance on Oct. 5. That was the day Rice was reported missing, police said. Rice was last seen three days prior.

Edge said he fired Dontell on Tuesday the day after police found Rice’s body, Fox reported. Specific details were not provided other than bloodhounds were deployed to find the body.

Dontell and Jackson were arrested Wednesday.

Dontell lived with his wife and two children in a gated community where Jackson also lived, WPDE-TV reported.

Rice’s brother, Steve Rice, told WMBF his brother and Jackson became involved in a relationship in 2006 but never married. He said he first heard about Dontell after his brother’s body was found.

“It was horrible to find out but at the same time, it was a relief because you just … when somebody’s missing you just don’t know and it gnaws on you, and you just don’t know,” Rice said.

“Sadly we had to find out the worst but at least we know,” he said.