SAN FRANCISCO – A newly hired pizza shop employee in San Francisco had a short tenure after he was fired following a complaint from the police union, saying several officers were told they were “not welcome” at the eatery.

The San Francisco Police Officer’s Association said on Twitter Sunday evening that officers were told they “were not welcome” at the Pizza Squared restaurant, the Post Millennial reported.

The police association said they contacted the owners about the “shameful and hateful actions of one of their employees,” and the restaurant had a swift response regarding the fate of their employee who had only been on the job for three days.

This employee was a trainee & on his third day. When our shift manager told us about the incident after it happened, we expressly told him we didn’t share his views & that he was out of line. He was fired at the end of the day. When we notified by SFPOA, we apologized. — Pizza Squared (@pizzasquaredsf) January 30, 2023

“When our shift manager told us about the incident after it happened, we expressly told him we didn’t share his views & that he was out of line,” the pizzeria tweeted Monday. “He was fired at the end of the day. When we notified SFPOA, we apologized.”

The police association tweeted, “We appreciate the owner’s swift apology, praise for the hard work our officers do, and the owners’ commitment to meeting with the affected officers.”

Tracy McCray, president of SFPOA, told Fox News, “We were pleased to receive an immediate response from the owners, including a sincere apology for their employee’s actions and a commitment to meet with the affected officers and make this unfortunate situation right.”