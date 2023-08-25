Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

San Francisco, CA. – The San Francisco Police Officers Association is claiming that Reem’s California refused to serve an officer last weekend as part of a supposed company policy that says the popular Arab street food restaurant and bakery chain will not serve anyone who is armed and in uniform.

In a social media post Thursday, the police union shared what appeared to be an email from a representative at the company. It said: “At Reem’s we do have a policy to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform. All officers are welcome to come to our establishment when they are off duty and not armed.”

“NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s,” the union said in its post. “One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US Military.”

The union also shared what appears to be a screenshot of an Instagram post from an account operated by the bakery’s Mission location. In the photo, a sign posted in a window says, “Existing while black should not be a death sentence. Don’t call the cops.”

“We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers,” the union said in a second social media post. “We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy & and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment—on or off duty.”

In a statement sent to SFGATE, Reem’s said its policy is meant to keep guns out of its stores as a way to ensure the safety of its employees. “Reem’s has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice in our communities,” the statement said. “This includes fostering an environment of safety for our staff and customers. In a time of increased gun violence — particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people — we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer.”