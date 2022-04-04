Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in Sacramento have announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.

Dandre Martin, 26, was identified by detectives as a “related suspect.” Martin faces charges on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession, KTLA reported.

The arrest comes after SWAT team members and detectives served search warrants at three residences, according to police. One firearm was recovered during the various searches.

Sacramento police said over 100 shell casings were found at the scene in the area of K and 10th streets.

Chief Kathy Lester said Sunday that a stolen gun was also recovered at the scene of the shooting.

There was a large fight ongoing at the time of the mass shooting. Police initially said they were searching for at least two people responsible for the homicides. It’s unclear if police believe Martin is one of those individuals.

There were no further details released regarding suspect information.

Meanwhile, all six homicide victims were identified by the coroner’s office Monday morning, KCRA reported.

Among the dead are three men and three women. They ranged in age from 21 to 57. The murder victims were identified as follows:

Johntaya Alexander, 21, of Elk Grove

Melinda Davis, 57

Sergio Harris, 38, of North Highlands

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, of Salinas

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, of Selma

Devazia Turner, 29, of Carmichael

At least three nearby buildings and three cars were also hit by gunfire.

Police continue asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible.

