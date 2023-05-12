Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN JACINTO, Calif. – A patrol deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is in critical condition following a horrific two-vehicle crash in the City of San Jacinto early Friday morning. A second deputy was injured trying to save their colleague who was trapped in the wreckage, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street. The deputy’s vehicle was involved in the collision with another automobile, according to Sgt. Deirdre Vickers.

Responding firefighters had to use heavy equipment to free the deputy from the wreckage. Paramedics rushed the critically injured law enforcement officer to an area hospital. The second deputy was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KTLA.

The driver of the other automobile was transported to an area hospital as well, although that person’s injuries are unknown.

While the exact circumstances of the second deputy’s injuries have not been released, Vickers confirmed they are “unrelated to the traffic collision.”

No further details were immediately available.

