etired captain from the Oakland Police Department was wounded Thursday and one of three suspects died in a gun battle during an attempted robbery at an Oakland gas station, according to reports.

Ersie Joyner was identified as the wounded retiree. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was in ICU, according to a source. He is listed in critical but stable condition. Mayor Libby Schaaf and some current police brass visited him at the medical center, KTVU reported.

On Thursday, Joyner was at a Chevron station in West Oakland refueling his vehicle when three suspects pulled up in a black car, brandished firearms and attempted to rob him around 1 p.m., sources told KTVU.

