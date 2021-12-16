Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

As America faces the largest crime spike in decades, Retail CEOs are calling on Congress for help. Recent surges in smash-and-grab lootings have left businesses with millions in dollars of lost property with many of those complaining fully supporting the police reform agenda by Black Lives Matter that included abolishing the police.

“Many corporate leaders jumped on the woke bandwagon and wrote big checks to organizations that still continue to advocate to defund the police. They did not think of anything beyond not being labeled a racist,” Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association, told Fox News.

Nearly two dozen CEOs signed the letter to Congress asking for support as crimes rage, including the chiefs of Target, Nordstrom, Levi Strauss, Ulta Beauty and Home Depot.

“Leading retailers are concerned about the growing impact organized retail crime is having on the communities we proudly serve,” the letter, which was sent by the Retail Industry Leaders Association to Congress last week reads, highlighting support for the INFORM Consumers Act . “This important legislation will modernize our consumer protection laws to safeguard families and communities from the sale of illicit products and we urge its quick passage.”

CEO Erik B. Nordstrom signed his name to the letter asking for Congressional support, but earlier this year, the company doubled down on its support for Black Lives Matter. The demands was a stark turn for the high end retail chain, who last January that they are “supporting the important work of nonprofit organizations including” the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

"I think the root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic, yes." – Jen Psaki on what causes looting. pic.twitter.com/FZfR3pCZmH — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 11, 2021

Black Lives Matter led the charge last year in rallying Americans to support defunding the police. Co-founder Patrisse Cullors, a self-described “trained Marxist,” said that the way “ we actually get real accountability and justice ” is through the “demand of defunding law enforcement.”

The demands by Black Lives Matter began a year of turmoil as politicians attacked and defunded law enforcement. Thousands of cops retired, resigned and quit while recruiting is at an all time low.