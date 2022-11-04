Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than a dozen whistleblowers within the FBI have led Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee to compile a condemning report saying the federal agency is “rotted at its core,” has a “systemic culture of unaccountability” and is full of “rampant corruption, manipulation and abuse.”

The 1,050 page report amounts to a preview of coming investigations if Republicans successfully win back the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, the New York Post reported.

“America’s not America if you have a Justice Department that treats people differently under the law,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Friday morning. “It’s supposed to be equal treatment under the law. That’s not happening and we know it’s not happening because 14 brave FBI agents came to us as whistleblowers and told us what exactly is going on here.”

In the voluminous report, GOP lawmakers accuse the bureau’s top leaders of pursuing a “woke, leftist agenda.” Part of their strategy includes artificially inflating the number of domestic extremism investigations, burying the investigation into first son Hunter Biden, and forcing conservative employees out the door, according to the news outlet.

“Quite simply, the problem — the rot within the FBI — festers in and proceeds from Washington,” the report’s introduction reads. “[T]he FBI and its parent agency, the Justice Department, have become political institutions.”

Among allegations directed at the FBI, and chronicled in the report, include the following details, according to The Post.

Has a secret partnership with Facebook in which the bureau receives private user information from the social network without the user’s consent or other legal processes.

Has “looked the other way” on nearly 70 violent attacks against anti-abortion groups and facilities, while selectively enforcing federal law to arrest and charge pro-life activists.

Is “abusing its counterterrorism authorities” to investigate parents who spoke up at school board meetings to protest the implementation of mask mandates and curricula focused on critical race theory.

Moreover, the report outlines how Hunter Biden “received preferential treatment from federal law enforcement, who seem to have turned a blind eye to the potential national security threats presented by his business dealings with Chinese, Russian, and other foreign nationals.”

GOP lawmakers said in August that Supervising FBI Agent Timothy Thibault buried the investigation of Hunter Biden’s evidence-laced laptop before the 2020 election. He resigned in August, Law Officer reported at the time.

“According to whistleblowers and other information, Thibault has allowed his political bias to infect and steer his decision-making at the FBI,” reads the report, which also claims Thibault and another top FBI official “pressured agents” to reclassify investigations as probes into domestic extremists to boost their chances of awards and promotions, despite those cases failing to fit the bureau’s own criteria.

The report is filled with stunning revelations, but in one noteworthy section a whistleblower recalled being told after the Jan, 6, 2021 Capitol riot that child sex abuse investigations “were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies.”

“This decision to ignore such serious crimes is a dereliction of the FBI’s mission to investigate violations of federal laws and a disservice to the victims of child sexual abuse crimes,” the report notes.

FBI employees in attendance at Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally prior to violence breaking out on Jan. 6, 2021 have been stripped of their security clearances, which essentially places them into a perpetual state of suspension, according to The Post.

At least two of those employees attended the rally while on leave, “did not enter the United States Capitol, have not been charged with any crime, and have not been contacted by law enforcement about their actions.

“Given these facts, it is deeply concerning that the FBI would question the allegiance of these employees and move to suspend their security clearances,” the report reads.