Washington D.C. – A new investigation has revealed that the majority of official documents signed by former President Joe Biden allegedly used the same autopen signature. The Heritage Foundation has followed the concerns of others, asking who “actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents.”

“WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY,” the Oversight Project, which is an initiative within the conservative Heritage Foundation that investigates the government to bolster transparency, posted to X on Thursday.

“We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature,” the group claimed on X, accompanied by photo examples.

Autopen signatures are ones that are automatically produced by a machine, as opposed to an authentic, handwritten signature.

House Speaker Mike Johnson raised concerns earlier this year when he confronted then President Biden about an executive order he had signed that affected his home state of Louisiana.

Johnson was shocked when Biden began arguing with him that he had not signed the order.

