REXBURG, Idaho — Investigating authorities in Idaho have positively identified unearthed remains as those of the two missing children of “cult mom” Lori Vallow.

In a news release, Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said; “We would like to thank all of the Law Enforcement officers involved, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, family, friends and everyone throughout this community and across the country for their diligent and tireless efforts to find J.J. and Tylee. It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee.”

Consequently, Chad Daybell, 51, the self-published author of doomsday novels, was charged Tuesday with burying Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, in his backyard on separate dates last September — the month they were reported missing by relatives, KMVT reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daybell was taken into custody after authorities showed up at the property with a search warrant and a backhoe.

After remains were discovered and before they were examined by the coroner’s office, police told JJ’s grandparents they were the boy’s and Tylee’s, according to reports

Autopsies confirmed the identifications, Hagen said.

Daybell and Vallow, 46, married weeks after his 49-year-old wife died in her sleep in October under what authorities have said were suspicious circumstances.

Vallow was taken into custody while visiting Honolulu in February on charges of child abandonment. She has reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for an imminent apocalypse as untimely deaths seem to surround her, Law Officer reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, Vallow has been charged in connection with her children’s disappearance and is being held in an Idaho jail on $1 million bail.

Her family has accused her of being part of a cult with Daybell.

Daybell is being held in lieu of $1 million bail on destroying or concealing evidence charges.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In May, Fox 10 Phoenix reported obtaining 2018 emails in which Vallow asked Daybell to judge the “light” and “dark” spirits in her children and husband, Charles Vallow.

A source told the station that Daybell believed people were reborn, or graduated, to the next level when they died. His rubric graded Tylee as a level 4.1 dark spirt. JJ was listed as a 4.2 light spirit.

Vallow’s brother Alex Cox killed Charles Vallow last July in a shooting Arizona police said was self-defense, Fox News reported.

Cox died in December of natural causes.