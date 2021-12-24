Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI — The Miami Police Department announced Thursday that they have a real estate agent in custody who is accused of hunting homeless people.

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was initially arrested early Thursday morning on a trespassing charge. However, Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said the man is going to be charged with one count of murder and another of attempted murder, Fox News reported.

Law enforcement authorities believe Maceo is responsible for two shootings that occurred about two hours apart on Tuesday evening. One victim was killed while the other survived.

According to detectives, video surveillance footage placed Maceo’s car at one of the attacks, and then ballistics testing showed the same gun was used in both shootings.

“Homeless individuals, for no apparent reason had been brutally targeted,” said Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales, according to WSVN.

Detectives were also trying to determine if Maceo is connected to a shooting from October, officials said.

“The fact that this particular person preyed on the most vulnerable in our community is particularly upsetting,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“This tragic news cuts to the heart of our community,” said Ronald L. Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. “No one should be the victim of gun violence let alone our most vulnerable, those experiencing homelessness. We stand ready to work with City of Miami Police Department in any way necessary to help solve this senseless crime.”

The motive behind the shootings remains unclear. It is unknown if Maceo is cooperating with investigators.

According to WSVN, records show the accused shooter is a licensed real estate broker; Century 21 lists him as working in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.