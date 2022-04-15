Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck received a 30-year federal prison sentence on Thursday for the deaths of two black men who overdosed while at his residence, according to the Daily Wire.

Buck, 67, was found guilty on nine felony counts last July. According to the Los Angeles Times, the crimes included “maintaining a drug den, distribution of methamphetamine and enticement to cross state lines to engage in prostitution.”

The convicted felon is known for lavishly donating to Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, Ted Lieu, and Adam Schiff, the Times reported last year.

Buck had been exchanging drugs for sexual favors, which led to the overdose deaths of two black men in his West Hollywood, California, apartment.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence for Buck, saying he preyed on the vulnerable to fulfill his sexual fetish, according to NBC News.

“U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder said Thursday in downtown Los Angeles that the sentencing decision was difficult because she had to balance the good Buck did in his life with ‘horrific crimes’ that she called ‘more than just an accident,’” NBC reported.