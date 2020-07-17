Portland police officer Jakhary Jackson called Black Lives Matter protesters hypocritical for having fewer minorities in their “violent” crowd than the police officers they’re supposedly fighting against.

According to Fox News, the comments from Jackson appeared on a recorded interview that was released by the Portland Police Department on Wednesday.

RED FLAG RECRUITING

“It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd and you have white people screaming at black officers: ‘You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen,'” Jackson said.

Officer Jackson talks about being a black police officer working at the demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/ZtIjQ7AMaO — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 15, 2020

Jackson said that those that had been impacted by racism, were faded out by “people who have no idea what racism is all about.”

“They don’t even know that the tactics they’re using, are the same tactics that were used against my people,” Jackson said.

BREAKING: Homeland Security head, Chad Wolf, is in Portland after saying the city is "under siege." https://t.co/62NVk4TsDt pic.twitter.com/yIT1ZJXTgO — KATU News (@KATUNews) July 16, 2020

He recounted multiple instances where minorities at rallies would want to have a conversation with him, but a white protester would intervene, saying: “F*** the police. Don’t talk to him.”

“Every time I try to have a conversation with someone that looks like me, someone white comes up and tell them not to talk,” Jackson said.

If you aren’t in Portland, OR, you likeky don’t know how bad things are here. Even folks who live here don’t know, unless they’re on Twitter, or follow indie journalists, or are out in the streets…. pic.twitter.com/ibVRXkpt2N — T. Thorn Coyle (@ThornCoyle) July 16, 2020

Portland is on day 48 of violent protests while Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has rejected any help from President Trump to bring an end to the violence.