POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Days after a deputy police chief from Georgia was arrested for soliciting prostitution, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has released additional details, according to a report.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was taken into custody in the Sunshine State and faces charges of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation, Law Officer previously reported.

Polk County investigators said DiPrima, from Kingston, Georgia, was in Orlando attending the American Polygraph Association seminar.

According to the statement, the deputy chief responded to an online advertisement on Aug. 31 and initiated a conversation with an undercover detective regarding sex. During the communication, Diprima agreed to sexual activities with the undercover detective, but then “got spooked” and asked to see her the next evening, deputies said, according to Click Orlando.

On Sept. 1, DiPrima reinitiated the conversation, according to detectives. He eventually agreed to come to an undisclosed location to meet the undercover detective posing as a prostitute while agreeing to pay $120 for “full service” sex.

Upon arrival, DiPrima provided the undercover detective with $180 and a multipack of White Claw, at which point he was arrested.

DiPrima was booked at the Polk County Jail, where he was released after paying a $500 bond.

PCSO subsequently notified the Cartersville Georgia Police Department of DiPrima’s arrest, Click Orlando reported.

The arrest occurred during a weeklong human trafficking undercover operation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office in concert with allied agencies, according to detectives.

