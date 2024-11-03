Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(NPA): Remember lockdowns during the pandemic and the cancel culture crusaders having nothing better to do than to throw stones at the law enforcement community? They even defiled a popular animated series of rescue dogs enjoyed by children. It was called “Paw Patrol.”

Strange times!

Back to reality: The legacy of dogs in police work is alive and well, patrolling their respective communities, scoring head scratches and belly rubs along the beat.

“Leo” the certified police therapy dog is employed with the Moore Police Department and patrols the Oklahoma community partnered with Sergeant Sara Gurchinoff, meeting and greeting citizens and merchants, aiding the mental welfare of both sworn and non-commissioned cohorts, and helping de-escalate tense situations for which police were summoned.

“To say that Leo is special is an understatement. This therapy pup is the ONLY therapy dog in the OKC metro [region] that also rides full-time on patrol alongside his handler, Sgt. Sara Gurchinoff. Sgt. Gurchinoff introduces you to Leo and what he does to serve his community as a therapy dog on patrol,” wrote a Moore PD spokesperson.

Differentiating between various canines employed in law enforcement agencies, therapy dogs are purposed for public relations and holistic engagements. As Sgt. Gurchinoff mentioned, “It is scientifically proven that petting a dog lowers your blood pressure…and most times when we see people out on the street it’s not their best day.”

That alludes to the dichotomy of folks finding themselves on the wrong side of the law and those who experience victimization in one way or another. To anyone gazing his way, Leo’s vest says it all:

(Photo courtesy of the Moore Police Department.)

Sgt. Gurchonoff goes on to describe how police therapy dogs such as Leo help with de-escalation during various calls responded to, making Leo and LEOs better suited to address dustups and calm people in otherwise volatile situations.

There is something magical about dogs and how they tacitly magnetize humans’ attention in almost all circumstances.

We can easily relate to the fact that therapy dogs organically cater to the human population and conditions whereby a furry creature offers tactile meditation (in-repose smiles of humans petting animals, feeling fur).

Some time ago I wrote a piece titled “Saving Grace of Cops and Canines.” It was published by the National Police Association. The article explored mutually beneficial interactions between LEOs, dogs, and the citizenry.

A portion of that composition showcased how Lee County sheriff’s deputies turned a negative into a positive. They responded and investigated an animal abuse incident. Via forensic evidence, a suspect was identified and arrested. What about the saved dog?

A lieutenant with the sheriff’s office adopted the dog and gave it another chance for a life far better than he experienced before LEOs stepped in. Not ironically, he was named “Chance.”

(Photo courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.)

Chance quickly became a therapy dog at the sheriff’s office, giving his rescuers all the copious love they deserved. As a mental health feature, police therapy dogs deliver unparalleled love and devotion on an infinite basis. Time with you is all they desire.

Here is a storied nugget thanks to the deputies who showed up and showed out, giving Chance a seat at the table of beautiful souls unceasingly helping others:

“Chance was a victim of animal abuse in Lee County, Florida. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the animal cruelty case and used forensic evidence to identify a suspect and subsequently get a conviction.

“Chance was adopted by Lieutenant Castellon and deputized by Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Deputy Chance is the spokes-dog for the Public Affairs Unit at the Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Chance was also titled as the Good Will Ambassador by County Commissioners. He regularly visits schools, children’s hospitals, and community events. He promotes goodwill and has become an advocate against animal cruelty and helps promote the adoption of shelter pets. Deputy Chance is the face of the Deputy Dogs Pets on Patrol program in Lee County, Florida.”

Sounds like Chance is a poster child pet for many other dogs in law enforcement agencies, helping to pillar the fatigued and highly stressed ranks out there performing feats, sometimes scorned for phenomenal police work. What a world, huh?

Nevertheless, we have been seeing more therapy dogs being sworn into police forces around the country, uniquely providing an elixir without fail.

Like Sgt. Gurchonoff, America’s cop shops are keen to include therapy dogs in their midst. One common denominator is that the therapy dogs attract citizens, thus forging enhanced community relations and engagements with the jurisdiction’s sworn law enforcement officers: Real-life examples of the value of cops versus the hateful lies bugled by anti-cop revelers and cancel culturists.

Pioneering police therapy dogs in the state of Colorado, the Castle Rock Police Department highlighted:

“In 2021, CRPD became the first department in the State to permanently pair a School Resource Officer with a therapy dog (hey, Buttercup!). We added our second team in 2022 (good boy, Rocket!) and third in 2023 (there’s Ru!).”

“Then, in 2024, CRPD was the first agency in Colorado to permanently pair a police therapy dog with a co-responder team (yay Buddy!). Buddy works with our specially trained officer and clinician on the Community Response Team to respond to calls for service involving people experiencing a mental health crisis.”

(Photo courtesy of the Castle Rock Police Department.)

As mental health woes permeate the law enforcement community and the nation at large, it is reassuring to see more therapy dogs added to the police ranks, serving as an organic ingredient providing a holistic approach to overcoming the gargantuan duress harbored by America’s cops and the citizens they serve.

Sharing the therapy dog feature with the community is another exhibition of respective law enforcement agencies taking it to the streets, conducting meets and greets, exposing beloved service animals who thrive on interactions with humans…influencing convos with cops.