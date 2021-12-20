Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Charlotte, North Carolina – police officers in North Carolina fatally shot a suspect on Saturday as he stabbed his 13-year-old stepdaughter. The step-daughter, who has not been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition according to Fox News.

Officers arrived at the Charlotte home to find the man holding the girl at knifepoint. The girl’s mother fled after the man forced his way into the home, police said in a news release. The woman managed to tell authorities that her daughter was still in the house with her stepfather.

Police said they tried to deescalate the situation, but the man, “without warning,” began to stab the girl.

“They were met with something that horrific, to see a 13-year-old getting stabbed, and they were left with no choice,” said Charlotte Police Chief Johnny Jennings, according to the Charlotte Observer. “The motive to stab a 13-year-old is something that is beyond comprehension for us.”

The suspect has not been identified. Chief Jennings called there actions by responding officers “heroic.”