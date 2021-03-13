Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Two people were arrested and an 8-week-old French bulldog was reunited with his owner after a robbery in Redondo Beach Friday morning, officials said.

Police received a call shortly before 10 a.m. about a man and a woman in a black Mercedes-Benz forcefully stealing a puppy in the 1700 block of South Pacific Coast Highway, the Redondo Beach Police Department said.

Police responded and focused on PCH, where the vehicle was last seen fleeing northbound, KTLA reported.

Officers eventually spotted a vehicle matching the description and detained the occupants, Andres Renderos, 23, and Rachael Sandoval, 20.

Both the victim and witnesses fingered the duo as the culprits in the strong-armed robbery, police said.

Andres Renderos, 23, and Rachael Sandoval, 20 (Redondo Beach Police Department)

The French bulldog, named Cash, was found unharmed inside the car.

Cash was reunited with his owner, who suffered minor injuries during the robbery, police said.

Renderos and Sandoval were both arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to KTLA.

French bulldogs can bring thousands of dollars and have become increasingly targeted by thieves due to their value, according to the American Kennel Club, which warned of a spike in pet thefts.

Last month, the violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in Hollywood grabbed national attention.

High-value and smaller breed dogs that are easier to grab are generally stolen more often, nonprofits say.