Boston, MA. – A running YouTuber called out out police at the Boston Marathon for racially targeting a cheer zone near the strenuous Heartbreak Hill. Remy B Reel (whose real name is Mike Remy), a member of the Pioneers Run Crew, filmed some of his interactions with police at Mile 21, known as a tough portion of the race where many spectators gather.

Fox News reported that the Pioneers Run Crew was holding a gathering at a Mile 21 cheer zone, where Remy B filmed the area where police were gathered.

“Not the kind of reporting I’m trying to do here, but we got [cops] all around here, and hella cops right behind us. Why are we surrounded by the police? Why are we surrounded by police?” he asked in the video.

Remy also asked police if “it [was] like this the whole way of the course.”

The YouTuber showed footage from earlier in the race when he was high-fiving several racers.

“I know at mile 21, I’d like to high five,” he later said in the video.

“We can’t cheer no more. I guess we can’t cheer no more…” he continued. “We’re cheering too loud? We’re supporting our friends too much?”

It’s hard to understand why so many have seemingly lost the ability to think but there are two stories here.

The Boston Police Department decided to racially profile during one of the most high profile events in the city or they were providing a secure environment in an area of the race where a heavier crowd gathers.

It’s not like a major crime could occur at the Boston Marathon?