BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Michigan are looking for a missing 5-day-old baby. The infant is believed to be in the custody of his father.

State police about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, issued a “missing/endangered” advisory for Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr., who was born five days ago.

They said the baby is with the biological father, Jeffrey Michael Smith Sr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement authorities are concerned due to comments they say he made about doing harm to the child. The baby does not have any food or additional clothing, mlive reported.

The father is wanted on a warrant out of Emmet Township, near Battle Creek, although police did not specify the nature of the warrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith Sr. drives a 2003 Black Chevy Tahoe, with license plate DRE6838. At the time of disappearance, the baby was wearing a gray onesie with small teddy bears on it.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the whereabouts of the child can call 911 or Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-788-1736.