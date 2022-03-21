Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Police are looking for a driver they say is responsible for an incredibly foolish stunt involving a Tesla that led to significant property damage and put lives at risk.

“Los Angeles’ Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund awards up to $1,000 to any member of the public who provides information that may lead to the arrest, identification, conviction of a suspect in a crime,” FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

A YouTube video posted Sunday has now been seen by more than 1 million viewers. It shows a black 2018 Tesla S-BLM launching 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars in the Echo Park neighborhood.

The “extremely stupid” stunt, as characterized by YouTuber Alex Choi, reportedly took place Saturday night.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“The rented 2018 Tesla was abandoned at the scene,” police told KABC-TV.

The driver, now identified as TikTok user @dominyas by most of the tips police received from the public, will face hit-and-run charges once found, FOX reported.

The Tesla was totaled while two parked vehicles and other property was damaged.