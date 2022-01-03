Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILPITAS, Calif. – Law enforcement officers in Northern California chased a fleeing vehicle across the San Francisco Bay Area. At the conclusion of the chase, police discovered a deceased woman in the back seat of the car, authorities said.

On Sunday at 12:42 p.m., police received a call from a third party saying “a friend” was being following by an ex-boyfriend at a parking lot in Milpitas, California.

A vehicle registered to the 35-year-old woman reportedly being followed raced out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Moreover, an onlooker reported seeing a dead female in the vehicle, which had sped away.

Press Release regarding the investigation of a homicide that occurred on January 2, 2022 within the City of Milpitas. #MilpitasPD pic.twitter.com/nrG8rGPk0L — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) January 3, 2022

Police engaged the fleeing automobile in a pursuit around the San Francisco Bay area. The driver finally crashed the car in the city of Fremont, which terminated the chase. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver was injured in the crash but also appeared to have non-specific self-inflicted wounds, police said. He was identified as the 42-year-old ex-boyfriend who was of concern to the original caller.

More noteworthy was the discovery of the woman in the back seat with injuries from a weapon, according to police. Although officers attempted life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized due to the severity of his wounds. His medical condition and custodial status is not clear as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police confirmed the pair had a dating relationship, but are not releasing the names of the man or woman until her family can be notified, according to the press statement.