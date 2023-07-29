No Result
Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter

July 29, 2023
July 29, 2023
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) – Police described an Ohio animal shelter as having the “most horrible conditions they have ever seen” after finding 30 dead dogs inside and seizing another 90 for what they considered to be unlivable conditions.

Investigators say the 60-year-old owner of Helping Hands for Furry Paws in Butler County, Ronda Murphy, has been on their radar for the past year.

ABC 13 reports that Murphy faces multiple animal cruelty charges as the sheriff’s office continues to work with prosecutors to file them.

Police detailed how one garage had 25 dogs cramped into cages without any ventilation or air conditioning. They also found the remains of at least 30 other dogs that had been wrapped and put in freezers that were not working.

Animal Friends Humane Society, a shelter already at capacity, took in the seized dogs and staff say they are working to keep them clean and cared for. Those interested in adopting from the shelter can fill out an application at the link here.


