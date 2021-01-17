Dallas, Texas – The police chief who led the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police has died just two weeks after he retired from the agency. Chief James Spiller retired in December after 20 years as the chief of police for DART. He had led DART Police through the July 7, 2016 ambush in Dallas, Texas.

I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Chief Spiller. He was a true patriot and a model public servant and police leader. May he Rest In Peace and may his service never be forgotten. Rest well old friend, we will take it from here. https://t.co/CCieGQMvcJ — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 17, 2021

DART Officer Brent Thompson, was killed on that day along with four Dallas police officers. He was the first DART officer to be killed in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1989.

The suspect killed five officers and wounded nine as retaliation for what he perceived as “justice” for the police shootings of Alton Sterling. That case was later ruled justified by the Department of Justice.