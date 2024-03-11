Police chief collapses watching college basketball game, later dies

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOONEVILLE, Miss. – A community in Mississippi is mourning after a police chief collapsed while watching a college basketball game and later died.

The Northeast Mississippi Community College announced the death of Police Chief Anthony Anderson, 61, who worked for the school for nearly 10 years. Officials said he collapsed at the basketball game Saturday evening and was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from natural causes, WTVA reported.

Anderson was a 24-year law enforcement veteran. He previously served the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and became the Verona Police Chief prior to being employed as the Northeast Mississippi Community College’s police chief, according to WFSB.

School officials noted “even the strongest among us are not immune” as they grieve his loss.

“Chief Anthony Anderson’s untimely departure reminds us that even the strongest among us are not immune to life’s fragility,” said the community college president Dr. Ricky G. Ford in a post to social media. “His dedication to safety, service, and community will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of those he protected and inspired.”

Anderson leaves behind his wife and three children.

