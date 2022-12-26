Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Florida police arrested a real life ‘Grinch’ over the weekend after Steven Watson was arrested outside an apartment complex with almost 40 packages, that were allegedly taken from the porches of various victims.

CBS News reports that Watson was caught on several ring cameras taking packages from the front doors on Christmas Eve,

When police confronted Watson, he took off, leading officers on a brief foot chase. When he was caught, officers found the car Watson was driving packed with stolen gifts.

“If it wasn’t for everybody else in the complex getting together and posting on this app, this guy could’ve got scot-free and taken 30 or 40 packages,” said Perez.

Hollywood police are working to return those gifts while Watson spent his Christmas in cuffs.

Police say in total, 39 packages were recovered belonging to residents in Hollywood and Dania Beach.

Watson is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft, and one count of resisting an officer.