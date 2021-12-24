Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Venice, California – A woman carrying a pickaxe casually walked into a Rite Aid, stole merchandise and threatened store employees and customers according to the Daily Mail.

The footage was captured as the unknown woman dragged a basket full of merchandise across the floor of the Rite Aid, in Venice on Thursday morning.

She seems to be headed for the door, with basket and pickaxe in hand, before stopping by the counter and telling an employee she’ll come back.

‘I’m not f*****g around,’ she tells one employee when they ask her to stop as she makes a grab for beauty products.

‘I don’t want to smell like sh** when I’m knocking these b****** out,’ she adds as she drops a spray into the basket.

Before leaving, she tells everyone at the store, ‘Don’t say sh**. Shut the f*** up. Be quiet and follow suit.’

No was injured during the incident and the suspect has not been captured.