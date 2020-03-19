In response to the Coronavirus, Philadelphia police officers have been instructed to stop making arrests for certain non-violent crimes.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that the temporary policy does not mean the department is turning a blind eye to crime.

Philadelphia’s courts have been ordered to remain closed until April 1st after it was determined that jails faced a greater risk of becoming overcrowded and infected.

Under the new directive, suspects accused of crimes such as burglary or prostitution will be let go and the paperwork will be completed for a warrant at a later date.