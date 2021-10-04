Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















DALLAS — John Nance Benton is a notable North Texas personal trainer who works with models and pageants. But he might be looking for a new line of work since he was arrested over an allegation of invasive recording, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Court records indicate the allegation involves images recorded in a changing room or bathroom during August 2020, according to the news outlet.

JB Model Fitness addressed the situation in an Instagram post.

Our clients, their respect and their safety are of the utmost importance to us at JB Model Fitness. We exist to serve them and that will always remain our top priority. With that, given the recent allegations and this ongoing legal matter, the founder is stepping away from the business effectively immediately. We take this matter very seriously, and we are immediately pausing all classes and consultations until we determine how to best continue to serve our clients. Should clients want to take advantage of the online pre-recorded workout videos, they can still do so. We are evaluating all parts of the business, operations and the brand to determine what changes we will make going forward, but know that our sole commitment is to our clients and supporting them however best we can during this unfolding situation.

Benton, 41, of Flower Mound, was booked into the Denton County jail on Wednesday on one count of invasive visual recording.

According to NBCDFW, he was released later that day on $20,000 bond.