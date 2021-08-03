Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















A Pentagon police officer was killed in a “shooting event” outside the Defense Department headquarters Tuesday morning, according to Fox News. While the specific details of the incident are not yet clear, various media organizations initially reported that a police officer was stabbed by a suspect. That suspect was shot and killed at the scene by law enforcement.

The incident occurred near a platform by the facility’s Pentagon Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) also confirmed the shooting incident on their official Twitter account.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area,” the PFPA tweeted on Tuesday. “More information will be forthcoming.”At 11:57 a.m. EDT, the PFPA announced in a tweet that the scene was “secure” but “still an active crime scene,” requesting “that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area” and noting that transportation “at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.”

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley was present at the Pentagon during the shooting.