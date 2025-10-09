Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were hospitalized in critical condition after a gunfire exchange that followed a retail theft and vehicle pursuit in Franklin County on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The incident began around 6 p.m. when troopers responded to a reported theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township. As officers arrived, the suspects fled in a vehicle toward Interstate 81, prompting a pursuit southbound, according to state police.

Troopers deployed spike strips on I-81 near Exit 3 in Antrim Township, successfully disabling the vehicle. Investigators said three people were inside: two women and a man. The women surrendered and were taken into custody without incident. The male suspect opened fire on troopers, striking two, police said. Troopers returned fire and fatally shot the man. His identity has not been released.

Both wounded troopers were flown by medical helicopter to WellSpan York Hospital. Officials have not released their names.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Major Case Team and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation. State leaders, including Governor Josh Shapiro and Attorney General Dave Sunday, issued statements offering prayers and support for the injured troopers and their families.

Authorities did not immediately provide information on potential charges for the women detained at the scene or details about any recovered weapons.