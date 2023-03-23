Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EDMOND, Okla. – A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office died Monday morning more than a week after suffering injuries in a freak accident in which a security gate crushed him inside his patrol car, the law enforcement agency announced.

Deputy Jeremy McCain, 36, was assigned as a school resource officer. He was departing Oklahoma Christian School in east Edmond about 6:50 p.m. on March 10 when his patrol unit struck a partially opened security gate that pierced the car’s windshield and pinned the deputy against the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office said.

McCain suffered a broken neck during the freak accident. Two off-duty medical professionals and officers with the Edmond Police Department immediately rendered aid before the critically injured deputy was rushed to OU Medical Center, according to The Oklahoman.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to share with you that Deputy Jeremy McCain has passed after a valiant fight for his life,” the sheriff’s office announced Monday on Facebook.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III told reporters last week that medical personnel saved McCain’s life on three occasions following the traumatic injury as he praised the deputy for his work in the community.

“This is someone who’s invested their life, invested their time in this community, in these kids, in this administration, the teachers and students, and you see it coming around full-fold because they support him just as much,” Johnson said.

McCain was an 11-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was a single father of a boy with autism and was described as a having a positive impact on students as he knew the names of each individual at school, The Oklahoman reported.

McCain’s family expressed gratitude to the first responders, the school and Oklahoma residents during the 10-days he fought for his life.

“Many people have reached out to offer help In many ways,” they wrote. “The support from our fellow Oklahomans has shocked us in more ways than one. Oklahoma has always been our home and we now know why Oklahomans are truly incredible.”

A memorial service will be held for McCain at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City on Friday at 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced.