Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin defended the shooting death of Ashli Bobbitt in an interview Sunday morning. Bobbit, who was shot and killed by a police officer on January 6th, has been the topic in conservative circles after she was shot unarmed inside the United States Capitol. The officer has yet to be identified and the United States Capitol Police have not released any details about the shooting. Mullin, who was present inside the Capitol at the time of the shooting, told C-SPAN that “he was doing his job.”

“He got put in a situation where he had to do his job because there were (House) members still in the balcony. And if you’re going to present your weapon … and give commands and they still don’t listen and they still approach, you don’t have a choice. Either you have to at that point discharge your weapon in … self-defense or that weapon is going to be taken away from you, it’s going to be used on you and put all of our lives in danger, too,” Mullin lamented.

Mullin, an active defender of the Second Amendment as well as law enforcement said that the officer “was the last person in the world who ever wanted to use force like that. After it happened, he came over. He was physically and emotionally distraught. I actually gave him a hug and I said, ‘Sir, you did what you had to do.'”

Former President Donald Trump Trump recently saiod that Bobbitt was “innocent” and a “wonderful, incredible woman” who did nothing wrong.