CINCINNATI — An Ohio mom accused of killing her 19-year-old son and hiding his body under a pile of clothes in a bedroom for nearly two months has been indicted on murder and assault charges.

Dominic Allen was missing from late September 2020 until early December, when police found his body inside the home of his mother, Kenya Stallworth, 39, and her husband, Robert Robb, 35, FOX19NOW reported.

Police said the couple tried to seal off the room to stop the foul odor of Allen’s decomposing body from escaping.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told Fox News Wednesday that it took DNA testing to identify Allen’s remains. Once the identity was confirmed, prosecutors sought the murder indictment against Stallworth. A Hamilton County grand jury handed down the indictment against the mother Tuesday. It contains one count of murder and one count of felonious assault. Allen’s corpse was found decomposing beneath clothes in his mother’s Westwood home last December. https://t.co/tG1onOCbx5 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 13, 2021 According to reports, Stallworth has been in police custody since Dec. 5. The couple was charged with felony abuse of a corpse in late March and held on $100,000 bail, but prosecutors at the time indicated more serious charges could be coming. No new charges had been filed against Robb as of Wednesday evening. Marcus Allen, the victim’s father, told FOX19NOW that his son’s body may have shown signs of torture – a heinous act he had trouble understanding. He gave the station a message for his son’s alleged killers. “You all will get what you all got coming to you,” he said. “You all didn’t just take away my child. You took away the gift that God gave me. You took away my daughter’s best friend. You took away the nephew of all of my sisters and brothers. You all took him away from all of the people who loved him… and for what?” Stallworth has a plea hearing on April 28.