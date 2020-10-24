CINCINNATI — An emotional Sheriff Jim Neil made an announcement Friday that no department head ever wants to make.

“I’m sad to report that Deputy Corporal Adam McMillan succumbed to his injuries,” said Neil.

JUST IN: Deputy Corporal Adam McMillan of @hcso_org has passed away from his injuries after a crash with a Metro bus two weeks ago. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/oNmzVlez5l — Walter Smith-Randolph (@WalterReports) October 23, 2020

McMillan collided with a Metro bus at Eight Mile Road and Beechmont Avenue in the beginning of October, according to WKRC. As a result, he was seriously injured.

McMillan was taken to UC Medical Center where he was in critical condition at the time. The sheriff’s office said that they believed he suffered head trauma in the crash.

The deputy passed away on Friday at 4:53 p.m. and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office says that he did so peacefully, and surrounded by friends and family.

Corporal McMillan is the third line-of-duty death for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office since 1984, WKRC reported.

“Adam McMillan is a hero. He’ll continue to live in others,” said Neil.

McMillan was a 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, and has received an outpouring of love on social media.