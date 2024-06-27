Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A St. Paul police officer was off-duty and out to dinner with family at a neighborhood restaurant when he found himself needing to spring into action to foil an armed robbery.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 16, just before 6 p.m. on the Greater East Side and resulted in the arrest of Drew Charles Larson, 39, who has since been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Ramsey County District Court.

The incident was detailed in a post on the St. Paul Police Department’s Facebook page:

“When dinner with your family turns into protecting the community. Off duty Saint Paul police officer Jonathan Valencia was enjoying dinner with his family on the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue when suddenly, a man stole the tip jar from restaurant counter. When the staff confronted the man, he pulled out a knife, raised it as if he intended to stab the staff member. Off duty Saint Paul police officer Jonathan Valencia was in the restaurant and jumped into action to save lives. He drew his firearm, identified himself as a Saint Paul police officer, and ordered the man to drop the knife, which he did immediately. Officer Valencia and staff members held onto the suspect until on duty Saint Paul police officers arrived to take him into custody. The suspect was charged with Aggravated Robbery by the Ramsey County Attorney’s office in relation to this incident. This goes to show that duty and the oath to protect do not have a day off. Saint Paul police officers are always vigilant, whether they’re on duty or off with their families.”

Larson was granted a public defender at a court appearance last week and remains in custody in Ramsey County Jail on $25,000 bond or $2,500 cash bail. Larson’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.