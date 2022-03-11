Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – An off-duty NYPD officer was badly beaten and robbed of his firearm during a fight early Friday morning in Manhattan, authorities said.

The 42-year-old officer was with another man outside Hudson Market deli on Ninth Avenue in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. when an argument broke out between them and an opposing group of four adult men, NYPD said, according to Fox News.

The argument turned into a physical altercation. During the fight, one of the suspects grabbed the officer’s off-duty weapon, police said. Once the suspect had the gun, the group of four then fled the scene in a grey Dodge Charger, FOX 5 New York reported.

The officer and his friend were battered and taken to a nearby hospital. Police said they are conscious and in stable condition.

The suspects remain outstanding as of Friday morning. It was unclear if police have leads on the men or the vehicle used to flee the scene.