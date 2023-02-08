Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Adeed Fayaz, an off-duty New York City police officer, who was shot in the head while trying to buy a car three days ago, has died. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities.

Fayaz, 26, was a five-year NYPD veteran. He was gunned down Saturday night when a man lured him into a dark driveway after arranging to meet to sell a car through Facebook Marketplace, the Daily Mail reported.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Randy Jones. He was found hiding in a hotel in upstate New York on Monday after the botched robbery turned into a homicide. He was subsequently taken into custody and restrained using Fayaz’s handcuffs.

Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot from the suspect, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time, the New York Post reported.

Fayaz was shot in the head almost immediately. His brother-in-law drew the officer’s off-duty weapon and returned fire as Jones fled.

Somber scene in New York tonight as NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz’s body is transferred from Brookdale Hospital. The 26 year-old died Tuesday, 3 days after he was shot while trying to buy an SUV…pic.twitter.com/dpjrxJ2byH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2023

Jones was previously charged with attempted murder. Hence, his charges are likely to be upgraded to murder. He is a career criminal with at least 22 arrests to his name, according to the Daily Mail.

While cuffed and wearing a white Tyvek jumpsuit, the accused cop-killer was led out of the 75th Precinct Tuesday night in front of hundreds of police officers, many from the 66th Precinct where Fayaz served. The Detectives’ Endowment Association posted video on Twitter, along with the comment, “Every Detective investigating this tragic murder worked relentlessly to ensure a quick apprehension for our brother in blue.”

Detectives walk the criminal, who shot Police Officer Adeed Fayaz, to face justice. Every Detective investigating this tragic murder worked relentlessly to ensure a quick apprehension for our brother in blue. pic.twitter.com/njv7meKqBv — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) February 8, 2023

Flags were seen flying half-mast at the 66th Precinct in Brooklyn after Fayaz’s death was announced.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of NYPD Police Officer Adeed Fayaz, a devoted public servant, husband, father, brother, and son,” NYPD said in the public announcement on Tuesday. “A five-year veteran of the NYPD, PO Fayaz served the 66 Precinct community with exceptional compassion and care. Our thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and loved ones at this difficult time. #neverforget.”

Fayaz is survived by his wife and two children.