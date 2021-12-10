Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPDATE

Dec. 11, 2021

Off-duty police officer Pierre Tyler faces one count of first-degree murder after being identified as the person who shot and killed 29-year-old Andris Wofford.

According to family members, Wofford was a mother of two and they were babysitting her daughters Wednesday when she did not come and pick the girls up, WGN News reported.

“Very outgoing, loved life, so this is the reason why, we just hoping that this does not get swept under the rug because we know she ain’t do nothing to herself,” Kenya Brown, the woman’s aunt, said. “She’s thinking about Christmas the things she was going to do, they were going to celebrate Christmas early — this Saturday. So there is no way, there is no way.”

Relatives notified police after she did not come to the door, but her car was located in the parking lot.

“He was the last one in,” family said. “Luckily the community she stays in has cameras all around.”

Family told WGN that Tyler is the father of Wofford’s youngest daughter.

Dec. 10, 2021

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed on Thursday morning in the Galewood neighborhood and an off-duty Chicago police officer has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Chicago Police Department responded about 10:10 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at a home in 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Andris B. Wofford, 29, who’d suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, according to CPD and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Chicago Tribune reported.

Wofford lived along the same block of the Nashville Avenue address. According to the medical examiner’s office, she was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m.

An off-duty Chicago police officer has been questioned and arrested by Area 5 detectives, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman.

Although further details were not immediately available, the officer was “relieved of police powers,” Rusanov said.

