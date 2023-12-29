Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oakland, California – An Oakland police officer was killed in the line of duty early Friday morning, the department said. The officer, who was working undercover, was taken to Highland Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Mercury News reported that the shooting happened a little before 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Embarcadero near 5th Avenue. Sgt. Barry Donelan, the president of the police officer union, said officers were responding to a burglary in progress when the officer “was ambushed and shot.” Fellow officers drove their wounded colleague in a patrol car to the hospital, where the officer died at 8:44 a.m. with his family and fellow officers by his side, Donelan said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend, who was killed in the line of duty today,” the Oakland Police Department said on social media.

OPD has not announced the identity of the officer or suspect name. An arrest has not yet been announced.