NEW YORK – New York City police officers discovered an Apple AirTag secretly placed under the hood of their police car tracking their movements, according to reports.

The marked NYPD patrol unit was on duty in Queens when the AirTag was discovered. No details were immediately available about how the device was spotted, the New York Daily News reported.

The AirTag contains anti-stalking features, which would have sent a notification to an officer’s iPhone, if one was present. However they learned of its presence, a search of the hood uncovered the AirTag sealed in a small plastic bag.

It does not appear that law enforcement personnel tried to trace the owner, appleinsider.com reported.

“Please keep a heightened state of vigilance, in light of the anti-police sentiment we have seen not only here, but across the US,” NYPD Chief of Housing Martine Materasso told officers. “Continue looking out for each other and be safe.”

According to appleinsider, “If anyone finds an AirTag, they can hold it next to their iPhone and read off the serial number. When asked by any law enforcement officers, Apple will match that serial number to the original purchaser.”

