Jonathan Gilliam, former Navy Seal & FBI Agent out of New York City, reports that hundreds of NYPD officers are retiring immediately as the city is in a free fall dealing with nightly riots.

Chief Terence A. Monahan and Commissioner Dermot Shea was reportedly told that they would be removed from their positions after clashing with Mayor Bill de Blasio repeatedly over the department’s response to civil unrest.

The reports come after it was reported that 292 NYPD officers were injured in riots. John Cardillo has reported that while city hall is denying that the police chief and commissioner are leaving the agency, he has multiple sources within the department saying that is happening.

NYPD sources indicate that Mayor de Blasio believed that Chief Monahan and Commissioner Shea were too hands on and aggressive with rioters and asked them both to condemn NYPD cops’ actions.

When they refused, the Mayor told each of them that they would be removed from their positions.