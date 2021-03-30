Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW YORK — New York City Police are looking for the attacker caught on video brutally beating a 65-year-old Asian woman who was on her way to church, according to reports.

The attack was brutal and was caught on surveillance video from inside a lobby in Midtown, according to the New York Post.

The Post, citing police, reported that the suspect yelled anti-Asian statements while he beat the woman. Sources told the paper that the assailant yelled, “F—k you, you don’t belong here.”

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The video appears to show the woman getting kicked in the stomach, which causes her to fall. The assailant proceeds to pummel her while she is on the ground, kicking her in the head and body. An individual described in reports as a security guard — seems unwilling to render aid to the woman, and instead closes the door after the attack, Fox News reported.

Authorities told the New York Post that the woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital with a fractured pelvis and is listed in stable condition. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

ABC 7 NY reported that the woman was on her way to church at the time of the assault.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the building, said in a statement posted to Instagram that it “condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian-American community.”

“The staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union,” the statement said. “The Brodsky Organization is also working to identify a third-party delivery vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken.”