New York City – A fit NYPD cop is under investigation after she tried to stop narcotics detectives from busting her alleged “major” drug dealer boyfriend, police sources told The New York Post.

Bronx Robbery Squad Officer Alisa Bajraktarevic, 33, caused such a commotion during a car stop on Saturday that cops had to call for backup, sources said.

She was moved to desk duty and had her guns taken away the same day on suspicion she was dating the alleged dealer, the sources said.

There are few details on the chemical romance, but sources said the couple met at a gym and that the cop, who lives in Yonkers, was warned before to stay away from him.

“Narcotics had been watching him,” a police source said.

“One day they pulled him over.

“They didn’t know who she was until she stepped up and said who she was.”

“She jumped out and got involved,” a second police source said.

“She definitely gave them a hard time.

“They called in for backup.”

“He’s a really bad guy and known to the department,” the source said.

Police were planning to search the car and possibly bust the alleged drug dealer, the source added, describing him as “a major player.”

“They ended up letting him go, but they dropped a log on her,” the first source said, referring to filing an Internal Affairs Bureau complaint. The IAB then launched a probe.

The department has been quiet about the case and the sources were unable to provide the drug dealer’s name or criminal record.

Bajraktarevic denied that her boyfriend is a drug dealer and that cops were about to arrest him.