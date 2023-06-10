Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – New York City’s finest suffered 32% more injuries by violent perpetrators so far this year than last, troubling new NYPD data shows.

From Jan. 1 to March 31, citywide, 1,251 on- and off-duty cops were hurt by people using physical force against them, compared to 949 in the first quarter of 2022.

The majority of officer injuries – 1,179 – were minor, but 47 were considered “substantial” and required treatment at a hospital, and 25 were seen as “serious” enough to warrant admission to a hospital.

The New York Post reported that one NYPD Transit Bureau cop who was injured this year said he’s not surprised the number of officers hurts in confrontations is up because cops are being pushed to make more arrests while suspects have little fear of ending up behind bars.

The 33-year-old officer and his sergeant were trying to arrest a subway fare evader at a station in January when the suspect violently resisted.

“As soon as I stopped him, he said ‘F–k, you,’” recalled the officer, who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t cleared to talk to the media.

The “Use of Force” stats also reveal a 20% climb in the number of violent incidents between cops and criminals, with 2,152 so far this year compared to 1,797 in 2022.

Physical force was used by at least one party in 1,779 incidents where officers and subjects engaged, the use of a weapon came into play on 16 occasions, and firearms were involved 13 times.

Injuries to subjects, at the hands of the NYPD, also saw a 38% hike this year compared to last (913 vs. 661).

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, blamed the spike in officer assaults on bail reform.

“Criminals are emboldened. They know they’re not going to Rikers. They know they’re not going to face any real-time. So they just keep churning them out and the cops have to deal with it,” he told The Post.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said criminals think they can fight cops and face “zero consequences.”