SALISBURY, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer has resigned following an internal investigation into a video apparently showing a K-9 being slammed and hauled into an SUV.

Salisbury Police Office James Hampton announced his resignation Wednesday, almost a month after the video leaked.

The Salisbury Police Department released the findings of an “extensive investigation by a third-party agency” that was completed this week by US ISS, an investigative and security services agency, NBC News reported.

“The Police Department’s review determined that Officer Hampton had acted in a manner entirely inconsistent with his K-9 training and had violated Police Department policy. As a result, he was recommended for termination,” Salisbury police said in a statement. “Prior to the Police Department formalizing any disciplinary action, Officer Hampton tendered his resignation, effective immediately. The Police Department did not incentivize or otherwise request Officer Hampton’s resignation, which he tendered as a matter of right.”

The agency identified K9 Zuul as the 4-year-old German shepherd that was assigned to Hampton. The police service dog was sent to “a professional canine care facility” after the incident. He subsequently received “a clean bill of health,” the department said.

Hampton worked for the department since 2013, becoming a K-9 handler in 2015. The incident took place during a police training.