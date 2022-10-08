Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has suspended its leader after the union board raised questions about spending and contracts, sources disclosed.

Thomas H. Mungeer was placed on leave by the State Troopers PBA following an executive session meeting Thursday, sources told the New York Post.

The board is reportedly looking into insurance company contracts as well as expense accounts, according to the sources.

Mungeer was elected union president in 2009. The accusations against him were not immediately clear.

“Tom Mungeer was not replaced as the president of the NYSTPBA; he is on a leave of absence from the NYSTPBA Board of Directors,” a spokesman for the union said, while declining further comment.

Calls to Mungeer by The Post were not returned.