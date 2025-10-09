Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia on a mortgage-fraud charge tied to a 2023 home purchase, according to multiple outlets citing people familiar with the matter. The case remains under seal, and prosecutors have not publicly detailed the evidence. James, a Democrat now in her second term, has denied wrongdoing and cast the matter as a paperwork discrepancy with no intent to mislead.

The single-count indictment, as described by those briefed on it, centers on whether James misrepresented a Virginia property as a primary residence to secure more favorable loan terms while continuing to serve in New York. The allegation first surfaced earlier this year amid a spate of referrals and public pressure on federal authorities to investigate.